Ortiz, Carreon lift Puebla over Mexico 6-2

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Danny Ortiz homered and doubled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair as the Pericos de Puebla defeated the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 6-2 on Saturday.

Alberto Carreon doubled and singled twice with three runs for Puebla.

Puebla took the lead in the first when Ortiz hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Nick Torres.

The Diablos Rojos cut into the deficit in the third inning when Emmanuel Avila hit an RBI single, bringing home Brandon Phillips.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Pericos later added a run in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Carreon scored on a groundout, while Ortiz hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Puebla left-hander Mauricio Lara (5-7) picked up the win after allowing one run on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Arturo Lopez (6-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up four runs and 10 hits over five innings.

Juan Carlos Gamboa doubled and singled twice for the Diablos Rojos.