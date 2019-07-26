Sports

Ramirez’s 3-run homer leads Indians over Royals 8-3

The Associated Press

Cleveland Indians catcher Kevin Plawecki (27) catches a throw at home plate as Kansas City Royals' Bubba Starling (11) attempts to score in the second inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 26, 2019. Starling was called out on the play. Colin E. Braley AP Photo
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Jose Ramirez homered for the second consecutive game, a three-run shot that sent rookie Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Indians past the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Friday night.

Francisco Lindor had three hits, including an RBI triple, as the Indians stayed two games behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central. Cleveland has won three straight and nine of 11, improving to 16-4 in July.

Ramirez's drive in the sixth inning made it 5-1. The switch-hitting slugger, busting out of a season-long slump lately, launched a tiebreaking homer in the 14th inning of Cleveland's 5-4 win over the Royals on Thursday night. He has seven home runs and 21 RBIs this month, and the Indians are 30-3 when Ramirez drives in a run.

Tyler Naquin also had three hits and an RBI.

Plesac (5-3) gave up just an unearned run and six hits in seven strong innings. He made a great defensive play in the sixth when he went into a headlong dive to snare a foul popup near the Kansas City dugout.

