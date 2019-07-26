Florial leads Tampa over Jupiter 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Estevan Florial had two hits and two RBI as the Tampa Tarpons defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 4-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Tampa got on the board first in the third inning when Florial hit an RBI single and Oswaldo Cabrera hit a sacrifice fly.

After Tampa added two runs in the fifth, the Hammerheads cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Victor Victor Mesa hit a two-run single.

The Hammerheads saw their comeback attempt come up short after Jhonny Santos hit an RBI single, scoring James Nelson in the seventh inning to cut the Tampa lead to 4-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tampa right-hander Luis Gil (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Will Stewart (4-9) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up four runs and five hits over five innings.

Nelson had a pair of hits for the Hammerheads.

The Tarpons swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 2-0.