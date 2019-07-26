Philadelphia opens 3-game series at home against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (60-43, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (54-48, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.46 ERA) Phillies: Jake Arrieta (8-7, 4.40 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Atlanta are set to begin a three-game series.

The Phillies are 25-24 against the rest of their division. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Aaron Nola leads them with a mark of 10.1.

The Braves are 24-16 against NL East Division teams. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .332, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the lineup with a mark of .381.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 47 extra base hits and is batting .263. J.T. Realmuto is 8-for-36 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Freeman leads the Braves with 25 home runs home runs and is slugging .563. Josh Donaldson is 10-for-33 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .213 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 10-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Jean Segura: day-to-day (heel), Brad Miller: 10-day IL (hip).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (elbow), Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Max Fried: 10-day IL (blister), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe).