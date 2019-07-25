Bride leads Stockton to 6-4 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jonah Bride doubled twice and singled as the Stockton Ports defeated the Modesto Nuts 6-4 on Thursday.

Stockton took the lead in the first when it scored four runs, including a double by Ryan Gridley that scored Lazaro Armenteros.

After Stockton added a run in the fourth on a single by Jameson Hannah, the Nuts cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jake Scheiner hit a sacrifice fly and Jack Larsen and Eugene Helder scored on an error.

The Ports tacked on another run in the ninth when Nico Giarratano scored on an error.

Modesto saw its comeback attempt come up short after Keegan McGovern hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Stockton lead to 6-4.

Stockton right-hander Mitchell Jordan (8-6) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Clay Chandler (0-1) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings.

Ariel Sandoval singled twice, also stealing two bases for the Nuts. McGovern homered and singled.