Maxwell’s single leads Monclova to 8-5 win over Tijuana

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Bruce Maxwell hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to an 8-5 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Thursday.

The single by Maxwell, part of a three-run inning, gave the Acereros a 6-5 lead before Cade Gotta hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Acereros tacked on another run in the eighth when Ricky Rodriguez scored on an error.

Mario Morales (3-1) got the win in relief while Matt Ramsey (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Ricky Alvarez was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs for the Toros. Luis Alfonso Cruz homered, doubled and singled, driving home two runs.