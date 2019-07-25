Williams, Martinez lead Rocky Mountain to 7-5 win over Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Jess Williams hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, and Ernesto Martinez went 1 for 2 as the Rocky Mountain Vibes beat the Grand Junction Rockies 7-5 on Thursday.

The triple by Williams capped a three-run inning and gave the Vibes a 6-3 lead after Bryan Torres hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Vibes tacked on another run in the seventh when Micah Bello scored on a sacrifice.

Grand Junction saw its comeback attempt come up short after Colin Simpson hit an RBI single, bringing home Cristopher Navarro in the ninth inning to cut the Rocky Mountain lead to 7-5.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Joel Pinto (3-0) got the win in relief while Blair Calvo (0-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Christian Koss homered and doubled, driving home two runs for the Rockies.