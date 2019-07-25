Sports
Hogan, Olive lead Bowling Green to 9-3 win over Fort Wayne
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Russ Olive doubled and singled twice, and Miller Hogan allowed just three hits over six innings as the Bowling Green Hot Rods topped the Fort Wayne TinCaps 9-3 on Thursday.
Hogan (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing two runs.
Trailing 1-0 in the second, Fort Wayne tied it up when Justin Lopez scored on a groundout.
Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring four runs to take the lead. Ford Proctor hit a two-run triple en route to the four-run lead.
Sam Keating (3-7) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs and seven hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked three.
For the TinCaps, Jawuan Harris singled twice, scoring two runs.
