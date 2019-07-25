Trevino leads Hudson Valley to 7-3 win over Vermont

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Luis Trevino doubled and singled as the Hudson Valley Renegades beat the Vermont Lake Monsters 7-3 on Thursday.

Hudson Valley went up 6-0 in the third after Hill Alexander hit a two-run double as part of a four-run inning.

The Renegades tacked on another run in the eighth when Nick Sogard hit an RBI single, scoring K.V. Edwards.

Edisson Gonzalez (3-2) got the win with four innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Vermont starter Jack Cushing (2-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Michael Woodworth doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Lake Monsters.

With the win, Hudson Valley improved to 6-3 against Vermont this season.