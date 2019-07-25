Rodriguez’s homer leads Idaho Falls to 6-5 win over Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Ismaldo Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Idaho Falls Chukars to a 6-5 win over the Great Falls Voyagers in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The home run by Rodriguez scored Isaiah Henry to give the Chukars a 4-3 lead.

After Idaho Falls added two runs in the sixth on a home run by Stephan Vidal, the Voyagers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jakob Goldfarb hit a two-run home run.

Cody Davenport (1-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Great Falls starter Sean Thompson (1-5) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.