Phillies outlast Tigers 3-2 in 15 innings

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. AP Photo

Brad Miller charged the ball in left field. Nicholas Castellanos rounded third and kept on running.

"What is it, midnight or whatever?" Miller said. "You've got to send him. ... Luckily it was hit directly at me."

Miller threw Castellanos out at the plate in the 14th inning, forcing Philadelphia and Detroit to play a little longer, and the Phillies finally scored in the 15th and beat the Tigers 3-2.

Scott Kingery tripled to lead off the 15th and came home on a single by Rhys Hoskins in a game that lasted just short of 4 ½ hours and didn't end until early Wednesday morning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It would have been over a little bit earlier if not for Miller's throw to the plate. Detroit had men on first and second with one out in the 14th. Brandon Dixon singled off Jose Alvarez (1-2), but Miller's throw to the plate was in time. Catcher J.T. Realmuto had to move to his right to receive the throw, but he was able to dive back and tag Castellanos.

Miller had entered the game in the 12th after the Phillies pinch hit for starting left fielder Nick Williams.

"You're sitting for 12 innings. Just being ready and aware, in order to make that play, is pretty outstanding," Hoskins said. "Obviously, we don't have another chance if he doesn't make that throw."

Hoskins slapped a clean single to right off Daniel Stumpf (1-1) in the 15th to break the tie.

Roman Quinn homered for Philadelphia, which is a half-game behind St. Louis for the National League's last playoff spot.

The game started after a 38-minute rain delay, and both teams had trouble with grounders early on. Kingery, Philadelphia's shortstop, made an error that led to an unearned run in the first. The Tigers made two errors in the sixth, but starter Matthew Boyd escaped that jam.

Quinn's two-run homer gave the Phillies the lead in the second. Castellanos tied it with an RBI double in the sixth.

Aaron Nola allowed one earned run and four hits in seven innings, and Boyd allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. Then the bullpens took over and kept both offenses off the scoreboard for a while.

"We pitched good in a lot of key situations, but we finally got thrown out at the plate and they broke through," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. "In games like this, everyone goes out there trying to win it with a homer when you really need to string together some singles. That's why you see these nights where no one scores for so many innings."

Nick Pivetta pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings for the Phillies. Nick Ramirez pitched three for Detroit.

STAYING WITH IT

In addition to his early error, Kingery also struck out four times. But in this game, hitters had plenty of chances to come through, and Kingery finally did with a drive to right that was almost a home run. He settled for a triple.

"You've got to want the next at-bat," Hoskins said. "Props to Scotty. That's a frustrating day for the first 14 innings. But you've just got to keep going."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: IF Josh Harrison (left hamstring) has started a running program again. Gardenhire said Harrison had to "back off" because he felt stiffness in his leg.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-5) takes the mound for Philadelphia on Wednesday when the Phillies and Tigers come right back to the field for an afternoon game. Velasquez lost to the Tigers on April 30.

Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-7) starts for Detroit.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister