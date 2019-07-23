Reks, May lead Okla. City over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Zach Reks hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, and Dustin May tossed six scoreless innings as the Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the Nashville Sounds 16-1 on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Reks came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Dodgers a 13-0 lead. Later in the inning, Jake Peter hit an RBI single, driving in Connor Joe.

May (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing three hits.

Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-3) went five innings, allowing eight runs and nine hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked four.