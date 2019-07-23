Carter’s homer leads Monclova to 3-2 win over Tijuana

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Chris Carter hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 3-2 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Tuesday.

The home run by Carter scored Francisco Peguero to give the Acereros a 2-0 lead.

After the teams traded runs, the Toros cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Adonis Garcia scored on an error.

Geno Encina (6-3) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Tijuana starter Orlando Lara (4-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.