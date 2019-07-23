Roibal, Rivera lead Laguna to 8-2 win over Aguascalientes

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Missael Rivera hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three, and Reinier Roibal allowed just five hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Algodoneros Union Laguna defeated the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 8-2 on Tuesday.

Roibal (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked three while allowing one run.

Laguna went up 4-0 in the third after Michael Choice hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Rivera.

The Algodoneros later added two runs in both the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Rivera and Kevin Flores hit RBI singles, while Adrian Gutierrez hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Nestor Molina (4-9) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and nine hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Francisco Lugo singled three times, also stealing a base for the Rieleros.