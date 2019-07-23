Rizer, Handley lead Aberdeen to 9-0 win over Lowell

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Johnny Rizer hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Maverick Handley had two hits and scored two runs as the Aberdeen IronBirds topped the Lowell Spinners 9-0 on Tuesday.

The home run by Rizer scored Handley to give the IronBirds a 2-0 lead.

The IronBirds later added a run in the fourth and six in the eighth to finish off the blowout.

Houston Roth (2-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lowell starter Aldo Ramirez (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Spinners were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the IronBirds' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

With the win, Aberdeen improved to 3-1 against Lowell this season.