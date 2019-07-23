Troike’s single leads Hudson Valley to 12-2 win over Vermont

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Ben Troike hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 12-2 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters on Tuesday.

The single by Troike capped a three-run inning and gave the Renegades a 4-2 lead after Jacson McGowan hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Renegades later scored four runs in the seventh and eighth innings to complete the blowout. In the seventh, Pedro Diaz hit an RBI single, bringing home Troike, while Hill Alexander hit a three-run home run in the eighth.

Starter Rodolfo Sanchez (1-0) got the win while Clark Cota (1-2) took the loss in relief in the New York-Penn League game.

With the win, Hudson Valley improved to 5-2 against Vermont this season.