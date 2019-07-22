Velazquez, Pena lift AZL Indians Red over AZL Padres 2 8-1

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Andrew Velazquez homered and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the AZL Indians Red defeated the AZL Padres 2 8-1 on Tuesday.

Landy Pena singled twice with two runs for AZL Indians Red.

AZL Indians Red started the scoring in the first inning when Clark Scolamiero hit a two-run home run.

AZL Indians Red later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fourth, when Velazquez hit a three-run home run to help punctuate the blowout.

Wardquelin Vasquez (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while AZL Padres 2 starter Robert Briley (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.