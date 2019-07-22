Puente’s single leads DSL Twins to 8-5 win over DSL Cardinals Blue

, (AP) -- Saul Puente hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Twins to an 8-5 win over the DSL Cardinals Blue on Monday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the DSL Twins and a three-game winning streak for the DSL Cardinals Blue.

The single by Puente, part of a five-run inning, gave the DSL Twins a 5-3 lead before Puente and Luis Baez scored on a double, and Jeury Lopez scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

In the top of the eighth, DSL Cardinals Blue scored on a wild pitch that brought home Darlyn Del Villar. Later in the inning, Jose Zapata hit a single to cut the DSL Twins lead to 8-5.

Julio Bonilla (2-1) got the win in relief while Benjamin Arias (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.