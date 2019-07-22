Oliva’s single leads DSL Blue Jays to 4-1 win over DSL Padres

, (AP) -- Daniel Oliva hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Blue Jays to a 4-1 win over the DSL Padres on Monday.

The single by Oliva started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 1-1. Later in the inning, DSL Blue Jays took the lead when Willfrann Astudillo scored on a wild pitch and then added to it when Amell Brazoban hit a two-run single.

In the top of the third, DSL Padres took the lead on a single by Victor Duarte that scored Nerwilian Cedeno.

Juan Martinez (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ramiro Batista (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.