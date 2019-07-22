Sparks leads GCL Orioles to 9-1 win over GCL Braves

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) -- Lamar Sparks hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the GCL Orioles to a 9-1 win over the GCL Braves in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The single by Sparks scored Trevor Putzig and Adley Rutschman to give the GCL Orioles a 2-0 lead.

The GCL Orioles later added five runs in the second and two in the seventh to put the game away.

GCL Orioles left-hander Jake Prizina (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Matt Withrow (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game after giving up seven runs and six hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Michael Harris tripled and singled for the GCL Braves.