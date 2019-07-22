Rangers look to stop 7-game skid against Mariners

Texas Rangers (50-49, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (40-62, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Adrian Sampson (6-6, 4.92 ERA) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-8, 4.48 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last seven games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mariners are 20-34 against AL West opponents. Seattle has hit 166 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 23, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Rangers are 22-27 against AL West Division opponents. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .321, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .382.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 107 hits and has 65 RBIs. Omar Narvaez is 13-for-33 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 104 hits and is batting .289. Danny Santana is 19-for-39 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .237 batting average, 6.99 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .208 batting average, 6.73 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: day-to-day (undisclosed), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (shoulder).