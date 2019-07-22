Baltimore visits Arizona, aims to build on Wojciechowski’s strong outing

Baltimore Orioles (31-67, fifth in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-50, second in the AL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Aaron Brooks (2-3, 4.69 ERA) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (8-6, 3.92 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Asher Wojciechowski. Wojciechowski threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with 10 strikeouts against Boston.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Diamondbacks are 21-25 on their home turf. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .371.

The Orioles have gone 16-31 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .406 this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .539.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 124 hits and is batting .320. Eduardo Escobar is 13-for-46 with a double, two triples, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 45 extra base hits and is batting .289. Anthony Santander is 12-for-39 with a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .252 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Dylan Bundy: 10-day IL (knee), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).