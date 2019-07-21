McBride, Cambage lead Aces to 79-74 win over Lynx

Liz Cambage had 22 points, 13 rebounds, Kayla McBride scored 20 points, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 79-74 on Sunday.

Kelsey Plum added 10 points and eight assists for the Aces (12-6), who have won six of their last seven games.

Plum and McBride made back-to-back layups before Cambage hit a turn-around jumper to cap a 6-0 spurt that gave Las Vegas a 77-63 lead with three minutes to go. Danielle Robinson and Sylvia Fowles answered with consecutive buckets to pull the Lynx within three 90 seconds later but they'd get no closer. Tamera Young, Plum and McBride each hit two free throws in the final 36 seconds to seal it.

Odyssey Sims led Minnesota (10-9) with 19 points. Fowles and Stephanie Talbot scored 14 apiece.

Bill Russell, 11 time NBA champion and basketball Hall of Famer, watched the game courtside.

All-Star A'ja Wilson, the Aces' leading scorer this season, missed the game due to ankle injury suffered in a 69-66 loss to Seattle on Friday. The team has not announced a timetable for her return.