Herman rides Trump’s putting advice to victory in Kentucky

Jim Herman rode President Donald Trump's putting advice to victory Sunday in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship.

Taking advantage of playing partner Kelly Kraft's two late bogeys, Herman finished with a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory at Keene Trace. A shot ahead with three to play, Kraft bogeyed the par-3 16th and par-4 17th in a closing 70.

Trump's regular golf partner while working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, Herman changed to a conventional putting grip and clubhead at the president's suggestion following a recent round. The putter cooled off a bit Sunday after Herman opened with rounds of 65, 65 and 62, but he did just enough to edge Kraft — who shot 61 on Saturday — for his second PGA Tour title.

Encouraged by Trump to pursue a playing career, the 41-year-old Herman won the 2016 Shell Houston Open for his lone tour title — a victory that also followed a friendly round with Trump.

"I think I need to see him again soon," Herman said on the 18th green after a winning tap-in par. "He motivates me and puts me in a good spot."

Herman received a spot in the PGA Championship, but not in the Masters.

Sepp Straka was third at 23-under after a 66.

Matt Jones (63) and Austin Cook (70) followed at 22 under. Cook had a tour-record five birdies in the event.