Drew Smyly starts for Phillies after finalizing contract

Left-hander Drew Smyly finalized his contract with Philadelphia and was set to start against Pittsburgh on Sunday in his Phillies debut.

The 30-year-old was 1-5 with an 8.42 ERA in nine starts and four relief appearances this year for Texas, which released him on June 25.

Smyly signed a minor league contract with Milwaukee on July 1, went 1-0 with a 4.97 ERA in three starts for Triple-A San Antonio, then on Thursday exercised his right to be released. He agreed to the deal with the Phillies on Friday, pending a successful physical.

Philadelphia becomes responsible for paying Smyly $211,855, a prorated share of the $555,000 major league minimum. That will be offset against the $7 million salary he was owed this year by Texas, which signed him to a $10 million, two-year deal before the 2018 season.

Right-hander Nick Pivetta was moved to the bullpen to make room for Smyly, who entered Sunday 32-32 with a 4.19 ERA in 94 starts and 75 relief appearances in six major league seasons that also included time with Detroit (2012-14) and Tampa Bay (2014-16).

Right-hander Fernando Salas was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.