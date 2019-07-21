Tigers look to stop 6-game skid against Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (38-62, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (29-65, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (1-0, 5.93 ERA) Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Tigers are 12-34 in home games. The Detroit offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .283.

The Blue Jays have gone 20-32 away from home. Toronto's lineup has 139 home runs this season, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the club with 17 homers. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-5. Wilmer Font earned his third victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Toronto. Gregory Soto took his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .459. Jeimer Candelario is 7-for-32 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .462. Eric Sogard is 14-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .235 batting average, 7.71 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (back), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).