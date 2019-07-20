Hernandez’s single leads Fresno to 3-2 win over Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Yadiel Hernandez hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 3-2 win over the Reno Aces on Saturday.

The single by Hernandez capped a two-run inning and gave the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead after Carter Kieboom hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Grizzlies tacked on another run in the eighth when Brandon Snyder hit an RBI double, scoring Jake Noll.

Reno saw its comeback attempt come up short after Carlos Asuaje hit an RBI single, driving in Juniel Querecuto in the ninth inning to cut the Fresno lead to 3-2.

Fresno right-hander J.J. Hoover (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Matt Koch (2-7) took the tough loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing two runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Querecuto doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Aces.