Heineman’s homer leads Nashville to 7-4 win over Iowa

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Scott Heineman hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 7-4 win over the Iowa Cubs on Saturday.

The home run by Heineman, part of a four-run inning, tied the game 4-4 before Nick Solak hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

The Sounds tacked on another run in the seventh when Heineman hit an RBI single, bringing home Eli White.

Rafael Montero (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Tim Collins (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Cubs, Jim Adduci singled three times, driving home two runs.