Mazeika hits two homers as Binghamton beats Akron 8-2

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Patrick Mazeika hit a pair of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies' season-high six home runs in an 8-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday.

The home runs by Mazeika, both solo shots, came in the first off Chih-Wei Hu and in the fifth off Dan Otero.

Binghamton southpaw Kevin Smith (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Hu (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing two runs and four hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Binghamton improved to 9-4 against Akron this season.