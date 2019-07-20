Biermann’s single leads Tri-City over Vermont in 10 innings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Zach Biermann hit a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Tri-City ValleyCats to an 8-5 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters on Saturday.

The single by Biermann scored Juan Paulino and Korey Lee. Later in the inning, Tri-City added an insurance run when Wilyer Abreu scored on a single by Luis Santana.

Lee tripled and singled twice, driving home three runs in the win.

Valente Bellozo (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jeferson Mejia (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.