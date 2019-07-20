Richmond beats Erie 9-7

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Johneshwy Fargas scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 9-7 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday. The SeaWolves saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Flying Squirrels an 8-7 lead before Gio Brusa hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Caleb Simpson (1-1) got the win in relief while Nolan Blackwood (5-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the SeaWolves, Kody Eaves homered and singled, driving home two runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Erie is 4-2 against Richmond this season.