Hill helps to shut out Buffalo, Columbus wins 6-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Cam Hill and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Columbus Clippers defeated the Buffalo Bisons 6-0 on Saturday.

Hill (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one over 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Shawn Morimando (2-5) went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the International League game. He also struck out six and walked four.

In the top of the first, Columbus grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Brandon Barnes. The Clippers then added two runs in the third and three in the eighth. In the third, Yu Chang and Mark Mathias both drove in a run, while Ka'ai Tom hit a two-run triple in the eighth.

The Bisons were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Clippers' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.