Garcia, Bericoto lead DSL Giants to 6-3 win over DSL Colorado

, (AP) -- Victor Bericoto had three hits and two RBI, and Jorge Garcia pitched five scoreless innings as the DSL Giants beat the DSL Colorado 6-3 on Saturday.

Garcia (3-0) allowed three hits while striking out four to get the win.

DSL Giants went up 5-0 in the second after Bericoto hit a two-run single as part of a four-run inning.

The DSL Giants tacked on another run in the eighth when Adolfo Valdez hit an RBI single, scoring Robert Gomez.

Stalyn Sanchez (1-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and nine hits in the Dominican Summer League game.