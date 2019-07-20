Cairo’s homer leads DSL Dodgers Shoemaker to 3-2 win over DSL Rangers1

, (AP) -- Marlon Cairo hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker to a 3-2 win over the DSL Rangers1 on Saturday.

In the bottom of the fourth, DSL Dodgers Shoemaker grabbed the lead on a wild pitch that scored Juan Diaz and Cairo. DSL Rangers1 answered in the next half-inning when Joiquer Guacare hit an RBI single and Daniel Mateo hit a sacrifice fly.

Denverick Martines (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Stanley Guzman (2-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Rangers1 is 5-1 against DSL Dodgers Shoemaker this season.