Ex-Denver coach Mike Shanahan takes in Broncos practice

Mike Shanahan attended a Denver Broncos practice for the first time since he was fired as coach on New Year's Eve 2008.

Shanahan was a guest Saturday of new head coach Vic Fangio. He also is friends with new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who worked for Shanahan's son, Kyle, in San Francisco.

Mike Shanahan spent 14 seasons in charge of the Broncos, guiding them to two Super Bowl titles in the late 1990s with John Elway at quarterback. His 146 wins, including the playoffs, are the most in club history.

Shanahan attended the dedication of the Pat Bowlen Field House a couple of years ago and was on hand when the Broncos honored their first Super Bowl-winning team during a game in 2015. But this marked his first visit to the main football facilities and practice in 11 years.

After leaving the Broncos, Shanahan coached the Washington Redskins from 2010-13.

