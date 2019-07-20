Jurado, Rangers to take on Urquidy, Astros

Texas Rangers (50-47, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (62-37, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Ariel Jurado (5-5, 4.63 ERA) Astros: Jose Urquidy (0-0, 10.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Astros are 31-11 against opponents from the AL West. The Houston offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .321.

The Rangers are 22-25 against the rest of their division. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .391. The Astros won the last meeting 4-3. Justin Verlander recorded his 12th victory and Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Mike Minor took his fifth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brantley leads the Astros with 116 hits and has 51 RBIs. Yuli Gurriel is 16-for-42 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 103 hits and has 49 RBIs. Danny Santana is 17-for-36 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .295 batting average, 4.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .232 batting average, 7.71 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 60-day IL (rib).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (shoulder), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).