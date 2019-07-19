Kieboom’s home run leads Fresno over Reno in 11 innings

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Carter Kieboom hit a two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Fresno Grizzlies to an 8-5 win over the Reno Aces on Friday.

The home run capped the four-run inning for the Grizzlies after Alec Keller and Andrew Stevenson hit RBI singles to give them the lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Reno scored on a wild pitch that brought home Abraham Almonte. However, the rally ended when Derek Self got Ben DeLuzio to ground out to end the game.

The Grizzlies tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Keller hit an RBI single, driving in Raudy Read.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jake Noll singled three times, scoring two runs in the win.

Self (4-1) got the win in relief while Joey Krehbiel (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.