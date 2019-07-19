Barley leads Tri-City to 6-5 win over Everett

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Jordy Barley had three hits and scored two runs as the Tri-City Dust Devils topped the Everett AquaSox 6-5 on Friday.

Tri-City started the scoring in the second inning when Alison Quintero hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jack Stronach.

After Tri-City added a run in the fifth on a single by Kelvin Melean, the AquaSox cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Patrick Frick hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Luis Joseph.

The Dust Devils later tacked on three runs in the seventh, including a double by Melean that scored Stronach.

Everett saw its comeback attempt come up short after Trent Tingelstad hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to help cut the Tri-City lead to 6-5.

Tri-City starter Angel Acevedo (1-2) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Kelvin Nunez (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game after allowing three runs and nine hits over five innings.