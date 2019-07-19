Liriano’s single leads Syracuse to 2-1 win over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Rymer Liriano hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 2-1 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday.

Dilson Herrera scored on the play to break a scoreless tie after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Travis Taijeron and then went to third on a ground out by Aaron Altherr.

After Syracuse added a run in the seventh on a triple by Taijeron, the Mud Hens cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Ronny Rodriguez hit a solo home run.

Starter Ervin Santana (1-1) got the win while Ethan DeCaster (1-1) took the loss in relief in the International League game.