Gonzalez’s homer leads Lynchburg to 6-4 win over Fayetteville

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Oscar Gonzalez hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 6-4 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Friday.

The home run by Gonzalez scored Tyler Freeman and Wilbis Santiago to give the Hillcats a 3-0 lead.

Fayetteville answered in the next half-inning when Corey Julks hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to two.

The Hillcats later added two runs in the second and one in the eighth. In the second, Jodd Carter scored on a wild pitch and Freeman scored on an error, while Santiago hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fayetteville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jake Adams hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jacob Meyers in the ninth inning to cut the Lynchburg lead to 6-4.

Lynchburg right-hander Juan Mota (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Luis Garcia (3-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over four innings.

Julks homered and singled three times, driving home two runs for the Woodpeckers.