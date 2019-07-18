Papierski, Arauz lift Fayetteville over Lynchburg 10-6

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Michael Papierski homered, doubled twice and singled, driving in four runs and scoring three as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers topped the Lynchburg Hillcats 10-6 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Jonathan Arauz homered and doubled with two runs for Fayetteville.

Fayetteville started the scoring in the second inning when Papierski hit an RBI double and Enmanuel Valdez hit a sacrifice fly.

Trailing 8-3, the Hillcats cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Mitch Reeves hit an RBI single and Gavin Collins hit a two-run double.

The Woodpeckers extended their lead in the seventh when Papierski hit a two-run home run.

Jojanse Torres (4-0) got the win in relief while Lynchburg starter Justin Garza (4-8) took the loss in the Carolina League game.