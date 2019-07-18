Mena’s homer leads Brooklyn to 3-2 win over Hudson Valley

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Jose Mena hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to give the Brooklyn Cyclones a 3-2 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Thursday.

Brooklyn went up 2-0 after Antoine Duplantis scored on a groundout in the third inning and Wilmer Reyes stole home in the fourth. Hudson Valley answered in the bottom of the inning when Jacson McGowan hit a two-run home run.

Brian Metoyer (2-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Joe LaSorsa (3-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

McGowan homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Renegades.

Brooklyn improved to 3-1 against Hudson Valley this season.