Sports
Rodriguez’s single leads El Paso to 9-7 win over Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Aderlin Rodriguez hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 9-7 win over the Reno Aces on Wednesday.
The single by Rodriguez came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Chihuahuas an 8-7 lead. Later in the inning, Jose Pirela scored on a forceout.
Travis Radke (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Stefan Crichton (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
For the Aces, Yasmany Tomas homered, doubled and singled, driving in four runs.
With the win, El Paso improved to 11-4 against Reno this season.
Comments