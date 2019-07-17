Ascanio’s homer leads Springfield to 5-2 win over Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Rayder Ascanio hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 5-2 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Wednesday. With the loss, the Sod Poodles snapped a five-game winning streak.

The home run by Ascanio scored Chris Chinea and Zach Kirtley to give the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.

After Springfield added a run in the fifth on a home run by Dylan Carlson, the Sod Poodles cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Edward Olivares hit a two-run double.

Springfield right-hander Johan Oviedo (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Nick Margevicius (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over seven innings.