Redmond’s homer leads Johnson City to 7-6 win over Bristol

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Chandler Redmond hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 7-6 win over the Bristol Pirates on Wednesday.

The home run by Redmond gave the Cardinals a 5-3 lead and capped a five-run inning for Johnson City. Earlier in the inning, Mateo Gil hit an RBI single and Todd Lott hit an RBI double.

Following the big inning, the Pirates took the lead in the next half-inning when Fernando Villegas hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Matt Morrow.

The Cardinals later tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Lott scored on a passed ball, while Jhon Torres hit an RBI double in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wilfredo Pereira (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Samson Abernathy (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Villegas singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Pirates.