West Ham sets club transfer record to sign Haller

West Ham has set a club transfer record to sign French striker Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt.

British media are reporting the 25-year-old Haller cost 45 million pounds ($55 million), which eclipses the 35 million pounds (then $42 million) spent on Felipe Anderson last offseason.

Haller says "it proves that the club (has) really wanted me for a long time. I felt this desire to sign me and I'm really happy to sign."

Haller, a former France Under-21 international, scored 20 goals in 41 appearances for Eintracht last season.