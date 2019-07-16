Martinez, Francisco lift AZL Padres 1 over AZL Angels 3-1

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Yordi Francisco homered and had two hits, and Edgar Martinez allowed just one hit over five innings as the AZL Padres 1 defeated the AZL Angels 3-1 on Wednesday.

Martinez (2-1) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

AZL Angels tied the game 1-1 in the first after Erik Rivera hit an RBI double, driving in Leonardo Rivas.

After AZL Padres 1 added a run in the second when Bryan Torres scored on a balk, the AZL Padres 1 extended their lead in the fourth inning when Tirso Ornelas hit an RBI single, driving in Francisco.

Jose Natera (0-2) went three innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out four and walked three.