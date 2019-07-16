Sports
Gibson’s single leads Erie to 5-3 win over Akron
ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Cam Gibson hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 5-3 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday.
The single by Gibson came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the SeaWolves a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Josh Lester drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Frank Schwindel.
The SeaWolves tacked on another run in the eighth when Isaac Paredes hit an RBI single, bringing home Chace Numata.
Paredes singled twice, also stealing a base for Erie.
Starter Matt Manning (7-4) got the win while Anderson Polanco (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.
Nolan Jones homered and singled, driving in two runs for the RubberDucks.
With the win, Erie improved to 9-2 against Akron this season.
