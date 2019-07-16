NW Arkansas beats Corpus Christi 5-2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Freddy Fermin scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 5-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday.

Fermin scored on the play to give the Naturals a 3-2 lead after he reached base on a forceout and advanced to third on a double by Nick Heath.

The Naturals extended their lead in the ninth when Taylor Featherston hit a two-run home run.

Andres Sotillet (5-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tommy DeJuneas (0-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Ronnie Dawson homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Hooks.