Alvarez’s double leads Trenton to 4-2 win over Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Mandy Alvarez hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 4-2 win over the Altoona Curve on Tuesday.

The double by Alvarez, part of a two-run inning, gave the Thunder a 3-2 lead before Ben Ruta hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Thunder tied the game 2-2 when Isiah Gilliam hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Starter Albert Abreu (5-7) got the win while Beau Sulser (7-1) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Logan Hill tripled and singled three times for the Curve. Chris Sharpe homered and singled.

Trenton improved to 3-1 against Altoona this season.